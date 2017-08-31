Lragir.am says that U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills’s remark that Washington wants to “give Armenia the tools to continue making sovereign choices” has caused a stir, prompting different reactions from Armenian pundits. By contrast, the online publication says, the authorities in Yerevan have ignored that “important political statement.” “It is noteworthy that Armenia’s government and representatives of the ruling party have reacted to Ambassador Mills in a quite passive and neutral way,” it says.

Civilnet.am dismisses President Serzh Sarkisian’s claims that his 2013 decision to make Armenia part of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) was not a last-minute volte-face. “This is not the first time that Serzh Sarkisian or his administration mislead the public,” it says.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports that the Armenian police shot and killed this week a man holding a young woman hostage in Yerevan. The paper says that police snipers are not known to have been used against criminals in the past. “As a rule, the police showed more humanistic attitudes towards criminals [as opposed to opposition members or anti-government protesters,]” writes the paper. It is bewildered by the act that passersby were allowed to stand right next to the police sniper who shot the hostage-taker.

“Hraparak” is unhappy with the government’s decision to make 12-year primary and secondary education in Armenia mandatory for all children. The paper says that high schools formed in Armenia just a few years ago are still not functioning properly. It also says that Armenian law allows teenagers aged 14 and older to work and that they must not be forced to go to school instead.

(Naira Bulghadarian)