Armen Martirosian, a leader of the opposition Zharangutyun (Heritage) party, tells “Aravot” that the outgoing U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Richard Hoagland, did not reveal any new information when he published on Thursday the six most important elements of a Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal drafted by the U.S., Russian and French mediators. Like Armenian government officials, Martirosian also downplays the timing of Hoagland’s statement, which coincided with the latest meeting of Armenia’s and Russia’s presidents. “I don’t think that Hoagland’s statement could have been decisive for that meeting,” he says.

“The key points publicized by Hoagland are the [peace] variant that came into existence as a result of our inept policy,” claims Martirosian. “The authorities know that they are to blame for that and have no other way out.”

“Hraparak” quotes Vladimir Karapetian, a senior member of another opposition party, the Armenian National Congress (HAK), as saying that the document released by Hoagland is based on the called Madrid Principles of a Karabakh settlement, which were first submitted to the conflicting parties in 2007. “The overall principles have been published but details have not,” he says. “If problems arise they will lie in those details.” Karapetian also suggests that Hoagland coordinated his move with the Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. “Usually the co-chairs consult with their colleagues before making such statements,” he says.

Lragir.am reports that Iowa has become the 47th American state to officially recognize the 1915 Armenian genocide in Ottoman Turkey. “Every such event brings closer the moment when the U.S. and the entire world could recognize the Armenian genocide,” writes the online publication.

