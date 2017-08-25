“Zhoghovurd” comments on Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Armenia and talks held with President Serzh Sarkisian. The paper scoffs at Sarkisian’s remark that he is “very buoyed” by Berdimuhamedov’s desire to implement large-scale economic projects with Armenia. It says that trade between the two countries is minuscule and there have been no Turkmen investments in the Armenian economy in recent years.

“Hraparak” is unconvinced by government assurances that the outgoing U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Richard, Hoagland, did not reveal anything new when it published the six main elements of a framework peace accord on Karabakh put forward by the American, Russian and French mediators. The paper alleges that Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian’s reaction to the document means that the authorities are “alarmed” by possible public reactions to Armenian concessions sought by the mediators.

Arman Melikian, a former Karabakh foreign minister, tells “Aravot” that Hoagland’s statement corresponds to “the letter and the spirit” of the so-called Madrid Principles of the conflict’s resolution which were first proposed to the parties in 2007. He speculates that the U.S. diplomat is “protecting” the Armenian side against a much less favorable peace deal.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports that Armenian exports of tomatoes to Russia fell by about 40 percent in the first half of this year. The paper claims that Armenia simply stopped re-exporting Turkish tomatoes to Russia in that period.

(Tigran Avetisian)