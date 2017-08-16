“Haykakan Zhamanak” claims that Russia’s Ministry for Emergency Situations was not quickenough to send one of its firefighting planes to Armenia where authorities have been battling a massive wildfire in the Khosrov nature reserve. The paper says that the damage to the protected area would have been smaller had the Ilyushin-72 plane joined the firefighting efforts earlier.

“Hraparak” criticizes the Armenian authorities’ response to the wildfires at Khosrov and another wooded area in southeastern Armenia. The paper says that firefighters and other emergency services could and should have contained the blazes more effectively.

In an interview with “Aravot,” Marta Ayvazian, a political analyst and former diplomat, comments on Armenia’s participation in the latest NATO-led military exercises held in neighboring Georgia. “I don’t think that with such steps Armenia is trying to or can prove anything to the world,” she says. “Given the fairly limited scale of Armenia’s participation in the exercises, that canbe seen as yet another message to NATO to the effect that despite NATO’s tense relations with Russia, Armenia is seeking to maintain and strengthen, as much as possible, its cooperation with NATO and continue its participation in NATO efforts to bolster international security. With such steps, Armenia is ensuring the continuity of its cooperation with NATO which could be deepened and expanded in the future.”

(Tigran Avetisian)