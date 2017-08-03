“Aravot” says that Armenia needs to display greater “flexibility” in the face of the latest escalation of tensions between Russia and the United States. “Our authorities seem to realize the vital importance of developing relations with the West, even though they have to often speak of allegedly big opportunities offered by the Eurasian Economic Union,” writes the paper. In this regard, it welcomes Armenia’s participation in the U.S.-led “Noble Partner” military exercises held in Georgia. The Armenian authorities, it claims, seem to have realized that growing Russian influence in the region is not good for Armenia.

“Hayots Ashkhar” looks at President Serzh Sarkisian’s participation in Saturday’s inauguration in Tehran of Iran’s reelected President Hassan Rouhani. Sarkisian’s trip is construed by the paper as a sign of a further deepening of Armenian-Iranian relations. It describes those relations as “the only resource” for improving Armenia’s “vulnerable” geopolitical position in the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia. “In the existing situation, Armenia should elevate its partnership with Iran to a new level that would be based on alternative economic projects stemming from a common perception of security issues,” it says.

Lragir.am seizes upon a Karabakh official’s claim that Karabakh Armenian forces would have made massive territorial gains in April 2016 had Russia not stopped the four-day war with Azerbaijan at Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s request. “This is a noteworthy statement especially in the light of Artsakh Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanian’s interview [with Armenian Public Television,]” comments the online publication. “The minister said that in case of another Azerbaijani offensive the Armenian army would expand the security zone [around Karabakh.]”

