Margarit Yesayan, a parliament deputy from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), tells “Aravot” that only a handful of opposition figures are calling for Armenia’s withdrawal from the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). “It would be unserious to change our foreign policy just because of some proposal,” she says. “It is too early to summarize the results of our membership in the EEU. Let us acknowledge that the organization is still establishing itself and many issues are solved right now, with our participation.” She also points to Armenia’s rising exports to Russia and other EEU member states.

“Hayots Ashkhar” says that this stage the U.S., Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group can reach a settlement acceptable to all parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, impose a particular solution on them or maintain the status quo. The paper believes that the latter scenario is the most realistic one is the existing circumstances, saying that Azerbaijan is not prepared for a compromise solution and that the United States and Russia are too mistrustful of each other to jointly force the parties to accept a peace accord.

“Government representatives themselves have rung alarm bells over the demographic situation in Armenia of late, even though they had for years countered experts and civil society activists who spoke about the sad demographic situation in Armenia,” writes “Hraparak.” The paper notes that President Serzh Sarkisian personally expressed concern about the problem when he addressed the National Assembly in May.

(Tigran Avetisian)