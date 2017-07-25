“Zhoghovurd” reports that the Armenian Ministry for Economic Development has refused to release any data on the amount and precise sources of investments made in the Armenian economy so far this year. The paper says it requested such information in order to see whether Prime Minister Karen Karapetian’s government is making good on his promises attract massive investments. It says the authorities are not disclosing even the names of investors because that would allow the media and analysts to calculate “the real volume of investments.”

In a separate report, “Zhoghovurd” criticizes the mayors of Yerevan and other Armenian communities for buying new and expensive chairs and armchairs for their offices. In particular, the paper says, Yerevan Mayor Taron has spent 300,000 drams ($627,000) in municipal budgetary funds on his new armchair. The mayor’s office of Spitak, a small town in central Armenia, has spent the same sum for the same purpose.

“Recent events show that relations between Armenia and Iran have serious potential,” writes “Aravot.” “There are now problems in Iran’s relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan which will hardly be resolved in the years to come. Iran needs alternative roads, making the Armenian direction strategic. There is no need to explain just how much we need that.” The paper claims that many in Armenia think Russian obstruction, rather than a lack of funds, is the main obstacle to the implementation of expensive Armenian-Iranian energy and transport projects. It says Armenia should negotiate with the Russians and convince them that Armenian-Iranian cooperation is also good for Russia.

“Hraparak” reports that the head of Armenia’s Investigative Committee, Aghvan Hovsepian, has appealed to the Yerevan municipality to make it physically harder for people to commit suicides by jumping off the city’s bridges. “The letter sent by him contained grim statistics,” writes the paper. It says that stronger barriers on the bridges would not eliminate the causes of suicides committed in Armenia. “Solutions to the problem must therefore be looked for elsewhere,” it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)