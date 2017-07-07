“Zhoghovurd” reports that the U.S., Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are scrambling to restart Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks following the latest upsurge in fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh. The paper says the conflicting parties have assured them that they are prepared for such talks. It claims that Azerbaijan is only imitating a commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict. “They are not only continuing ceasefire violations but also avoiding the fulfillment of agreements reached by the [Armenian and Azerbaijani] presidents in Vienna and Saint Petersburg last year. International structures are greatly responsible for this. They must force the introduction of an investigative mechanism [on the frontlines.]”

Speaking to “Hayots Ashkhar,” Koryun Nahapetian, the chairman of the Armenian parliament committee on defense and security, blames “provocative” Azerbaijani actions for the latest escalation. “We must react in a steadfast manner,” he says. “On the other hand, we must not take that bait. I see a clear plot here: to organize provocations so that the [Karabakh peace] process goes beyond the political logic.”

“Various governments of Armenia have had numerous similarities,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “One of them is the inability to make correct predictions. For instance, no government has managed to correctly forecast our economic indicators of the next three years.” The paper says that their wrong forecasts have already cost the country dearly.

“Those who stroll through the center of Yerevan these days will probably be satisfied with our capital: open-air cafes, restaurants, pubs, music, seductive smells, multilingual voices,” writes “Aravot.” “Yerevan is hardly worse than any European city in that sense. But it is also unlikely that any foreign tourist would come to Armenia only for taking a stroll in downtown Yerevan.” The paper complains that the tourist infrastructure outside the capital still leaves much to be desired. It also says that decent hotels are still more expensive in Armenia than in countries like Greece or Spain.

(Tigran Avetisian)