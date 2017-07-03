(Saturday, July 1)

Areg Galstian, a political analyst, tells “168 Zham” that Armenia should tell Russia that it has no reason to be worried about the planned signing of a new framework agreement between Armenia and the European Union. Armenian leaders could also argue, he says, that although Armenia has joined the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and voted against anti-Russian UN resolutions Moscow has continued to sell weapons to Azerbaijan. He says Yerevan could also rebuke Moscow for not adequately reacting to Azerbaijani truce violations along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan.

“Hraparak” that says that Tatevik Grigorian, a 30-year-old judge, is too young and inexperienced to preside over the trial of Zhirayr Sefilian, a radical opposition figure prosecuted for allegedly plotting to seize government buildings. The paper argues that she took the bench only two years ago. “She was entrusted with the trial despite her lack of experience, the gravity of the case, the pronounced public interest [in the case] and the involvement of experienced adversaries: defense lawyers,” it says. “The presence of such a judge makes observers want to joke, to ridicule and to politicize the trial.”

“Aravot” welcomes calls for an armed uprising against the Armenian government that have been made by Varuzhan Avetisian, a senior member of Sefilian’s Founding Parliament movement who the led the armed group that seized a police station in Yerevan last year. The paper says that although it strongly disapproves of violent methods of political struggle it finds Avetisian’s calls “sincere” and thinks that they draw a clear line between proponents and opponents of armed resistance to the government.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports that a powerful hailstorm swept through Armenia’s central Aragatsotn province on June 29, causing serious damage to farmers in several local villages. The paper says that the damage was particularly severe in one of those villages, Kakavadzor.

(Tigran Avetisian)