“The Republicans no longer deny that Serzh Sarkisian will remain at the helm of power after his presidential term expires in April 2018,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “They hinted at that during the parliamentary debates on the government program.” The paper speculates that senior representatives of the ruling HHK thus responded to Prime Minister Karen Karapetian’s latest statement that he is “prepared” to retain his post next year.

“Aravot” disapproves of the fact that the government formulated its policies for the next five years. “Five governments may change within the next five years,” argues the paper. “And given that every new government is not held answerable for what the previous one did or did not do, we won’t know what to demand from whom. For example, the former government promised to raise the minimum national wage to 65,000 drams ($135) by 2017, which did not happen. The current government is promising to do the same by 2022. A new government that may be installed tomorrow will give a different number or won’t give any numbers at all. All this does not contribute to the emergence of an atmosphere of public trust, to say the least.”

“Armenia badly needs this government to succeed because we have reached the final point of a bad situation,” writes “Azg.” “There is no longer room for any deterioration. On top of that, there is an unfavorable regional environment … We need to get out of this vicious circle more than ever before: to break up the state of economic gloom, inject blood into the economy and, by extension, the Armenian state and statehood. Everyone -- and the government in particular -- realizes this.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports that the Russian ruble is again depreciating due to falling oil prices, threatening to slash the value of dollar-denominated remittances from Armenian migrant workers in Russia. “A large part of Armenia’s population lives off the remittances,” the paper says.

