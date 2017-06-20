“Zhoghovurd” reports and comments on a statement which the American, Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group issued on Monday at the end of their latest tour of Armenia, Karabakh and Azerbaijan. “It is evident that the conflicting sides are not sincere in their statements on a compromise solution to the conflict,” writes the paper. “Otherwise, they would not have attempted to torpedo the peace process with different methods and would have really opted for mutual concessions.” The paper says that Azerbaijan is particularly disinterested in a peaceful settlement. It says this is why the mediators again effectively blamed Baku for ceasefire violations.

But as “Haykakan Zhamanak” points out, the mediators stopped short of explicitly condemning Baku for the deaths of four Armenian soldiers late last week. The paper claims that the statement is a “victory for Azerbaijan.” It further speculates that the mediators’ claim that the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents are ready to “resume political dialogue” amounts to pressure on Serzh Sarkisian. It suggests that the Armenia is hardly eager to meet with Ilham Aliyev in the coming weeks or even months.

“Azerbaijan is really preparing for war,” writes “Hraparak.” “More seriously than it did before the April 2016 war, say official circles.”

“Aravot” reacts to a rift among the five members of Yerevan’s newly elected municipal assembly representing the radical opposition Yerkir Tsirani party led by Zaruhi Postanjian. “If this party really wants to change something in the capital, it must definitely cooperate with [the opposition bloc] Yelk and the [ruling] HHK,” editorializes the paper. “Or else, there will be only scandals and screams with no results whatsoever. Those who stand for such cooperation are not traitors if their agreements are public and principled.”

(Tigran Avetisian)