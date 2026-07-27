Putin Insists On Armenian Referendum On EU Entry

The two men spoke for the first time since Armenia’s disputed June 7 parliamentary elections. Putin never congratulated Pashinian on his party’s election victory not recognized by the Armenian opposition, underscoring heightened tensions between Moscow and Yerevan.

Putin first demanded that Pashinian’s government quickly choose between continuing to seek EU membership and remaining part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) following two European summits held in Yerevan in early May. The leaders of the three other EEU member states -- Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan -- backed the demand in a joint statement with Putin adopted during a May 29 summit boycotted by Pashinian. The latter scoffed at the move.

The Kremlin said Putin “reaffirmed his commitment” to that statement during the call which took place “at the initiative of the Armenian side.” He also emphasized “the need to hold a national referendum in Armenia as soon as possible on joining the EU or continuing to be part of the Eurasian Economic Union,” it added in a short statement.

According to an Armenian readout of the call, Pashinian repeated his earlier remarks that such a vote cannot be held before Yerevan formally applies for EU membership and has a realistic chance of joining the bloc.

The Armenian premier also complained about the Russian bans on imports of Armenian agricultural products and beverages imposed later in May and in early June, saying that they run counter to Russian-Armenian treaties and EEU rules. He asked Putin to have them lifted, said the statement. Pashinian at the same time expressed readiness to “resolve the aforementioned issues through open, partnership-based and friendly dialogue,” it added without elaborating.

Pashinian’s government enacted last year a law calling for the “start of a process of Armenia's accession to the European Union.” But it is still in no rush to leave the EEU, which guarantees Armenian exporters’ tariff-free access to Russia, their main market. Also, no EU member state or institution has voiced explicit support for Armenia’s eventual entry to the bloc.