Court Refuses To Free Armenian Oppositionist Reelected To Parliament

The lawmaker, Artur Sargsian, has been standing trial along with Archbishop Bagrat Galstanian and his 16 other supporters accused of plotting “terrorist acts” in a bid to seize power. Sargsian was moved to house arrest in December.

Sargsian’s lawyer Aram Vartevanian petitioned the judge presiding over the trial to free him two days after his client formally became a member of the new parliament elected on June 7. Vartevanian cited a 2021 Constitutional Court ruling whereby individuals holding the status of parliament deputy cannot be jailed and prosecuted without the National Assembly’s permission.

Trial prosecutors countered that the outgoing parliament, which will not be formally disbanded before August 2, already lifted his immunity from prosecution last July. The presiding judge, Karen Farkhoyan, sided with them.

“The Constitutional Court's precedent-setting rulings do not apply to this case,” he said.

Farkhoyan also ruled that Sargsian, who is affiliated with former President Robert Kocharian’s Hayastan alliance, can attend sessions of the new parliament under police escort.

Armenia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) pointed to the Constitutional Court’s decision on Wednesday when it refused to allow prosecutors to arrest Narek Karapetian, the incoming parliamentary leader of the opposition Strong Armenia alliance. The CEC said they can only indict him.

Karapetian is facing criminal charges related to the June 7 elections as are dozens of arrested members and supporters of the bloc led by his uncle, billionaire Samvel Karapetian. Two of them, Davit Ghazinian and Hayk Sukiasian, were also elected to the new parliament.

Ghazinian’s trial is scheduled to begin on Friday. Vartevanian, who also represents him and is affiliated with Strong Armenia, said he will petition the presiding judge to release him from custody. The lawyer insisted that Sukiasian must also be set free because of having become a parliament deputy.