Russian Demands On Yerevan Unchanged, Says Lawmaker

The two premiers met on July 6 on the sidelines of an international trade exhibition in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Yerevan. In his opening remarks at the talks, Pashinian expressed hope that they will solve “problematic issues” in bilateral ties.

He claimed afterwards to have reached unspecified “understandings” with Mishustin. Moscow has since not reversed or eased its bans on the import of Armenian agricultural products and beverages imposed following two European summits hosted by the Armenian government in early May.

“There was a fundamental conversation [in Yekaterinburg,] and it was made clear that Armenia must make a decision,” said Vladimir Jabarov, a senior member of Russia’s upper house of parliament. “It won’t manage to sit on two chairs. The same thing was previously said to Pashinian by our president.”

Russian leaders have repeatedly said in recent months that Armenia can no longer remain a member of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) while continuing to strive for EU membership. President Vladimir Putin said on May 9 that Pashinian’s administration must make such a choice “as soon as possible.”

Pashinian remains reluctant to do that, mindful of his country’s heavy dependence on Russia for trade and energy. After winning last month’s parliamentary elections denounced by the Armenian opposition fraudulent, he said that his government will carry on with its European integration policy.

“If they dream about visa-free travel to Europe, well, so did Ukraine,” Jabarov told a news conference in Moscow. “We know how it ended for Ukraine.”

“I think that the only chance for Armenia to survive in the current situation is friendship with Russia and continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union. No other option will suit Armenia. And I hope that sooner or later the Armenian people and leadership will realize this,” added the pro-Kremlin lawmaker.

The leaders of the three other EEU member states -- Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan -- backed Moscow’s stance on the issue during a May 29 summit boycotted by Pashinian. In a joint statement with Putin, they implicitly threatened to freeze Armenia out of the bloc during the next EEU summit due in December. Pashinian responded scathingly to the warning on June 25.