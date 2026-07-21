Another Armenian Opposition Leader Faces Arrest

The Central Election Commission (CEC) began considering prosecutors’ request to allow the arrest of Karapetian’s nephew and right-hand man Narek on Tuesday right after granting the latter and other members of Armenia’s newly elected National Assembly the status of parliament deputies. The CEC is due to announce its decision on Wednesday.

Strong Armenia finished second in the June 7 parliamentary elections, according to their official results rejected by it and other opposition groups as fraudulent. Despite the fraud allegations, Karapetian’s bloc and former President Robert Kocharian’s Hayastan alliance decided to take up their seats in the 105-member parliament that will continue to be controlled by the ruling Civil Contract party. Narek Karapetian was widely expected to lead Strong Armenia’s 29-strong parliamentary group.

Vahagn Hovakimian, a longtime Pashinian collaborator heading the CEC, insisted that the new deputies will not enjoy legal immunity from prosecution until the first session of the parliament slated for August 2. The commission will therefore retain its exclusive authority to allow their prosecution until then, he said.

Aram Vartevanian, a lawyer and senior Strong Armenia figure, brushed aside the claim. He argued that in late 2021 the country’s Constitutional Court ruled that the status of parliament deputy immediately qualifies its holder for the immunity that can only be lifted by the parliament. The ruling led to the release of three opposition lawmakers who were arrested prior to the inaugural session of the former National Assembly elected earlier in 2021.

According to Vartevanian, the arrest warrant sought for Narek Karapetian is part of a criminal case against Aleksan Aleksanian, another prominent member of Samvel Karapetian’s political team who was arrested ahead of the elections.

Law-enforcement authorities say since last September Aleksanian has hired some 1,400 people to work for a non-governmental organization that formed the backbone of Strong Armenia. They claim that they were paid to attend the bloc’s rallies under the guise of their wages. Both Aleksanian and Strong Armenia reject the accusations as politically motivated.

Hundreds of other opposition members and supporters have been detained on similar charges in recent months. According to Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee, 52 of them remain in custody and 48 others under house arrest. Most of the suspects are affiliated or linked with Strong Armenia. Several other jailed opposition politicians are facing different charges also denied by them.

Pashinian publicly vowed to “crush” Samvel Karapetian, Kocharian and another opposition leader, Gagik Tsarukian, on June 17. Tsarukian was arrested on July 6.