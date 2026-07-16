IOC Trying To ‘Protect’ Armenian Olympic Committee Seized By Government

Law-enforcement officials searched and sealed off the ANOC headquarters in Yerevan as well as the offices of dozens of companies owned by Tsarukian as they arrested the latter on July 6 on what he sees as politically motivated charges. The committee’s operations were disrupted as a result. Armenia’s Investigative Committee has still not given a clear reason for its effective shutdown.

“The IOC has been informed of the situation and has been in contact with the NOC to carefully review all relevant elements and explore appropriate solutions to protect the NOC as an institution and safeguard the interests of the Olympic Movement and the athletes in the country,” an IOC spokesperson said in written comments to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

The official did not directly comment on the seizure of the ANOC building or say whether it will have any consequences for Yerevan.

Tsarukian has served as ANOC president since 2004. The Armenian government moved to strip him of that role this spring after his Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) decided to join other major opposition groups in challenging the ruling Civil Contract party in the June 7 parliamentary elections. The Armenian Weightlifting Federation headed by the chief of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s staff filed a relevant lawsuit at the time, accusing Tsarukian of running the ANOC illegally.

Tsarukian’s aides warned that his removal from the ANOC would spark an international scandal. They said the IOC is strongly opposed to any government interference in the work of national committees. The IOC has sanctioned some countries for that reason.