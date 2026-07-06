Russian, Armenian PMs Meet Amid Tensions

Underlining those tensions, Mishustin mentioned the parliamentary elections held in Armenia last month but pointedly declined to congratulate Pashinian on winning them, according to their official results.

“Your visit to Russia is your first foreign trip since the June 7 elections in Armenia,” he said in his opening remarks at the talks. “We hope that the new [Armenian] government, which will be formed following the voting and elections, will ensure the progressive development of Russian-Armenian relations in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, mutual respect, and consideration of each other's interests.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has still not congratulated Pashinian on his victory not recognized by the Armenian opposition. Nor has Putin spoken with him by phone after the elections which Russian officials have described as deeply flawed.

Pashinian mentioned in Yekaterinburg “problematic issues” in Russian-Armenian relations that “have emerged lately,” clearly alluding to Moscow’s trade restrictions imposed on Armenia and vocal criticism of his continuing drift towards the European Union.

“I hope we will discuss and resolve these issues,” he told Mishutin.

Neither side reported any agreements right after the talks. Following two European summits hosted by the Armenian government in early May, Russian authorities essentially banned multimillion-dollar imports of Armenian agricultural products and beverages on supposedly sanitary grounds.

Putin and other Russian leaders have been pressing Yerevan to quickly choose between continuing its pursuit of EU membership and remaining part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a Russian-led trade bloc. The presidents of the three other EEU member states -- Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan -- added their voice to this demand in a joint statement with Putin issued at a May 29 summit boycotted by Pashinian.

Pashinian reiterated that his government will carry on with its pro-European policy when he met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Yerevan last week. Von der Leyen said after their talks that the South Caucasus nation will receive more EU aid to deal with Moscow’s “economic coercion.”

Pashinian told Mishustin that Yerevan remains “interested” in its membership in the EEU. But he also seemed to repeat his implicit claims that the Russian sanctions run counter to the bloc’s founding treaty. In their joint statement, Putin and the other EEU leaders warned of a possible suspension of the membership vital for the Armenian economy.

Mishustin stressed on Monday that Russia remains Armenia’s number one trading partner and foreign investor.

“It is important that the Armenian government continue to create the most comfortable environment possible for Russian investors and ensure that their rights and legitimate interests are respected,” he told Pashinian.