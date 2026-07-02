Armenian Speaker Baffled By His Removal

Simonian indicated that he has not heard any explanation for the decision. But he said he believes that it “wasn't a punishment.”

The party’s governing board headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian unexpectedly voted on June 25 to designate one of Simonian’s two current deputies, Ruben Rubinian, as the speaker of Armenia’s new parliament elected in the disputed June 7 elections. Speaking to journalists afterwards, Pashinian declined to give a reason for the move believed to be engineered by him.

“If I had felt that there is some reason [for the change of speaker,] I would not have run [for the post,]” Simonian told a farewell news conference.

He said that he will not take up his seat in the newly elected National Assembly and may not hold any other public office “in the near future.” He insisted that he holds no grudge against Pashinian and will continue to support the premier.

“I will always be by Nikol Pashinian's side, half a step behind,” added the longtime Pashinian ally.

The last-minute choice of Rubinian has fueled opposition and media speculation that Pashinian wants to please neighboring Turkey amid heightened tensions with Russia. In addition to serving as parliament vice-speaker, Rubinian has represented Armenia in normalization talks with Ankara. Turkish envoy Serdar Kilic was quick to congratulate him on his new role.