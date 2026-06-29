Israeli Government Recognizes Armenian Genocide

The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved on Sunday a corresponding resolution which was proposed by Foreign Minister Foreign Gideon Saar and must be approved by the country’s parliament.

“Despite the extensive and unambiguous historical documentation, the Armenian Genocide remains to this day the subject of an institutionalized campaign of denial and minimization, including a manipulative rewriting of history, mainly by the Turkish government,” Saar told the cabinet. “It is widely believed that the Ottoman Empire committed crimes amounting to genocide in a systematic manner, with the aim of destroying the Armenian people.”

Recognizing the deaths of some 1.5 Armenian subjects of the Ottoman Empire as genocide is “both a moral and historical duty” for the Jewish state, he said in remarks cited by the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Saar stressed the fact that 32 other countries, including the United States, have already done so.

Successive Israeli governments had for decades opposed Armenian genocide recognition lest it antagonize Turkey, a former security partner of Israel. Turkish-Israeli relations have steadily deteriorated over the past decade. They hit a new low during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Condemning the current Israeli government’s move on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it is designed to cover up Israel’s “genocide against Gazans.” It said Ankara will continue to seek an “end to Israel’s expansionist and destabilizing policies in the region.”

There was no official reaction from Armenia as of Monday afternoon. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian declared last year that his government will not strive to get more countries and international bodies to recognize the genocide. Pashinian’s stance, which reflects his rapprochement with Ankara, was denounced by his political opponents as well as Armenian Diaspora groups that have long been at the forefront of the recognition campaign.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated a change in his country’s policy on the issue in an August 2025 interview with an American podcaster. Netanyahu said he believes the World War One-era massacres by the Ottoman Turks of Armenians as well as Assyrians and Greeks constituted genocide.