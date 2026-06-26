Moscow Rejects Pashinian’s ‘Demagoguery’

Pashinian said on Thursday that the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan called the EEU’s existence into question when they warned Yerevan on May 29 to swiftly choose between remaining part of the Russian-led bloc and seeking to join the European Union. They must now clarify “whether the EEU exists or not,” he said.

“It's clear that the Armenian prime minister is diverting the conversation into demagoguery as he already did in connection with the so-called freezing of Yerevan's participation in the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization). And he left the main question unanswered,” Maria Zakharov, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said in written comments posted on the ministry’s website.

Zakharova reiterated that Armenia can no longer combine its membership in the EEU with its pursuit of accession to the EU accused by her of “pursuing a policy hostile to Russia.”

“Therefore, Yerevan must answer the question of strategic choice urged by Nikol Pashinian. And as soon as possible,” added the official.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pressed Pashinian to make such a choice this spring before Moscow essentially banned multimillion-dollar imports of Armenian agricultural products and beverages. The Armenian premier has been reluctant to do that. He said last month that Armenia cannot be kicked out of the EEU without its consent.

Pashinian’s latest comments were construed by some commentators as a sign that Yerevan itself may terminate or suspend its membership in the trade bloc despite the risk of further Russian sanctions that would inflict more severe damage on the Armenian economy.

Following his party’s victory in disputed parliamentary elections held on June 7, Pashinian indicated that his administration will continue its European integration drive. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to encourage that policy during a visit to Yerevan slated for July 1.

Von der Leyen announced earlier this month 50 million euros ($58 million) in urgent EU assistance to the South Caucasus country designed to mitigate the impact of the Russian trade embargo. Armenian exports to Russia reached almost $3 billion last year, compared with $667 million worth of goods exported to EU member states.