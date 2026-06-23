EU’s Von Der Leyen ‘Planning’ Another Trip To Armenia

Citing unnamed European Union officials, Politico.eu reported on Tuesday that although her plans “have not yet been finalized,” von der Leyen has already cancelled a high-level meeting in Brussels that had been scheduled for July 1.

“We have seen the country under intense and consistent pressure from Russia; a visit would send a strong signal of support, following on from the concrete support already delivered,” it quoted one of the officials as saying.

The head of the EU’s executive body will assure Yerevan that “Europe is here for you,” added the official.

Von der Leyen already visited the Armenian capital in early May to attend a European Political Community summit and hold separate talks with Pashinian together with EU Council President Antonio Costa. Russia reacted angrily to those gatherings, saying that Armenia is siding with the EU against its traditional ally.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 9 that Yerevan must choose “as soon as possible” between accession to the EU and its continued membership in a Russian-led trade bloc. Moscow imposed in the following weeks de facto bans on the vast majority of Armenian-made products exported to Russia, the South Caucasus nation’s main trading partner.

The EU condemned the Russian embargo, saying that Moscow is “weaponizing economic relations for political pressure” on Armenia. Von der Leyen announced on June 4 50 million euros ($58 million) in urgent economic assistance to Yerevan. She said the EU will also open its market to “some Armenian products, in particular agri-food.”

The European Commission said late last week its Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will travel to Yerevan on July 5 to “advance the implementation of the support package.” According to Politico, Kos is now expected to accompany von der Leyen on her July 1 trip.

Following its victory in disputed parliamentary elections held on June 7, Pashinian’s government reaffirmed its intention to continue seeking Armenia’s eventual membership in the EU. But it remains reluctant to withdraw from the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union, mindful of Armenia’s heavy dependence on Russia for trade and energy.

The Russian embargo blocked imports of Armenian agricultural products and beverages which totaled, according to Russian officials, $700 million last year. Armenia’s overall exports to Russia reached almost $3 billion, compared with $667 million worth of goods exported to EU member states. Moscow has also threatened to end its significant discount on the price of Russian natural gas supplied to Armenia.