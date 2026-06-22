Moscow Keeps Up Criticism Of Yerevan

The ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, reiterated that the South Caucasus nation can no longer take economic advantage of Russia while striving to eventually join the EU.

“We hear statements from Armenian officials about the importance of Moscow as a partner and Yerevan's intention to maintain and develop relations with Russia,” Zakharova told the RIA Novosti news agency. “Unfortunately, we don't see these words matched by actions and steps of the Armenian leadership, which has clearly stated its desire to join the EU.”

“There is a persistent feeling that relations with Moscow are perceived in Yerevan as a kind of ‘tactical’ instrument for financially supporting the reorientation towards a European path,” she said, adding that “going to the EU at our expense is unacceptable for us.”

Moscow stepped up these warnings and backed them up with a series of import bans on Armenian products in the run-up to Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 9 that Yerevan must choose “as soon as possible” between accession to the EU and its continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a Russian-led trade bloc. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov repeated that demand after the ruling Civil Contract party’s victory in the disputed elections.

Pashinian’s government remains reluctant to make such a choice, mindful of Armenia’s heavy dependence on Russia for trade and energy. But it has made clear that it will continue to move closer to the EU.

The EU released last Friday the first instalment of 50 million euros ($58 million) in urgent economic assistance to Yerevan designed to mitigate the impact of the Russian sanctions on the Armenian economy. It said its Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will visit Yerevan on July 5 to “advance the implementation of the support package and discuss further steps to strengthen EU-Armenia cooperation.”

Russian authorities essentially banned imports of Armenian agricultural products and beverages which totaled, according to Russian officials, $700 million last year. Armenia’s overall exports to Russia reached almost $3 billion, compared with $667 million worth of goods exported to EU member states. Moscow has also threatened to end its significant discount on the price of Russian natural gas supplied to Armenia.

During the election campaign, Pashinian and his political allies assured Armenians that Moscow will lift the trade embargo if they win reelection. Russia’s state agricultural watchdog on the contrary banned more food imports from Armenia on June 11.

Putin has still not congratulated Pashinian on his election victory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that the June 7 vote was marred by “numerous irregularities,” while the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, described its official results as “dubious in a certain sense.”

By contrast, EU leaders have welcomed the official vote results rejected by the Armenian opposition as fraudulent. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on June 15 that Armenians “defied Russian threats and opted to choose democracy, peace and closer relations with the EU.”