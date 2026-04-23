Armenian Bank Accused Of Illegally Funding Pashinian’s Election Campaign

Fast Bank financed the first such open-air concert in Gyumri on April 19 as part of what organizers call the Voice of Peace Music Festival. It featured live performances by professional musicians as well as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s self-styled pop band.

The stage in Gyumri’s central square was decorated with banners bearing slogans similar to Civil Contract’s motto for the June 7 parliamentary elections. Pashinian and his political allies wore baseball caps with the ruling party’s campaign logo emblazoned on them.

They have urged supporters to attend the next concert that will take place in Yerevan’s Republic Square on Saturday. They said it will be dedicated to Armenia’s Citizen Day marking the anniversary of the 2018 “velvet revolution” that brought Pashinian to power. However, a company organizing the concerts, Domino Production, denied on Thursday any connection between the upcoming show, also sponsored by Fast Bank, and the public holiday.

“We regard the April 19 concert in Gyumri and the April 25 concert planned in Yerevan as Civil Contract’s campaign event in a certain sense,” said Daniel Ioannisian, the coordinator of the Independent Observer coalition.

Ioannisian insisted that the Fast Bank funding for the concerts amounts to election campaign donations to Pashinian’s party. He said it violates an Armenian law that bans businesses or any other legal entities from financing political parties.

Armenians are allowed to do that only in their individual capacity. The maximum amount of annual donations made by a single person is capped at 10 million drams ($26,000). A violation of these requirements is a crime punishable by heavy fines and up to two months in prison.

Fast Bank did not comment on its financing of the concerts. The bank is owned by businessman Vigen Badalian and his brother Vahe. They are widely regarded as figures close to Pashinian’s political team. Vigen Badalian is a friend of parliament speaker Alen Simonian.

Civil Contract was already accused by two Armenian media outlets in 2024 of illegally financing its election campaigns. In separate journalistic investigations, they suggested that the ruling party resorted to financial machinations to circumvent the legal cap on political donations. Pashinian denied any wrongdoing.