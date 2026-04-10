Six Dead In Car Collision In Armenia

According to the Armenian Interior Ministry, two cars carrying them collided on a rural road in the northwestern Shirak province. The victims included two children.

Officials said all of the injured persons were hospitalized from the scene. Three of them, a 28-year-old woman and her children aged 1 and 3, were reported in critical condition. The woman, who lost her husband in the accident, was in intensive care at the Erebuni Medical Center in Yerevan.

“We are fighting for her life,” Armen Muradian, head of the hospital’s intensive care unit, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

The number of car accidents in the country has risen steadily in the past decade due to increasingly heavy traffic and what many see as lenient and inconsistent road policing. The Armenian police reported 4,784 accidents last year, up from 4,314 in 2024.

Interior Minister Arpine Sargsian downplayed the upward trend on February 13, arguing that the number of traffic deaths fell for a second consecutive year. In her words, 283 people died on Armenian roads in 2025, down from 333 in 2024. The number of officially registered road deaths had soared to 378 in 2023.