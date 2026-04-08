Moscow Scoffs At Yerevan’s Warnings

Simonian, who is a leading member of the ruling Civil Contract party, responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stern warnings to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian publicly issued during their April 1 talks in Moscow.

Putin said, in particular, that Yerevan’s moves to eventually join the European Union are “not compatible” with Armenia’s continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which gives Armenian exporters tariff-free access to Russia’s market. Putin noted that Russia remains Armenia’s most important trading partner and supplies natural gas to it at a significant discount.

Simonian said on April 4 that Armenia will withdraw from the EEU and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if Moscow raises the gas prices or imposes other economic sanctions on the South Caucasus country. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, likened that statement to “threatening a hedgehog by baring one's own capabilities.”

“I don't want to seriously comment on statements by emotional politicians, who have already made numerous controversial comments, including on the topic of the CSTO,” Zakharova told reporters.

“We've even heard this: it's not Armenia that's leaving the CSTO but the CSTO that's leaving Armenia,” she said, citing Pashinian’s past statements. “I don't know whether this process is complete or still ongoing.”

Pashinian insisted on April 2 that his talks with Putin were “very successful.” He said they reached unspecified “concrete understandings in all areas of our agenda.”

During the talks, Putin also warned Yerevan against disqualifying pro-Russian opposition groups from Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections. Zakharova repeated that warning.

“We cannot ignore processes unfolding in the republic, and we hope that pro-Russian forces will be able to freely participate in the expression of the will of Armenian citizens,” she said. “This is not about interference in internal affairs but rather about ensuring that those Armenian citizens who … favor ties and relations with Russia will also be able to do so freely and democratically.”