Armenian PM Sends Nowruz Greetings To Iranian Leaders Amid Regional Conflict

In a March 21 message to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, published by his press office, Pashinian expressed confidence that “relations between the two friendly countries will continue to develop in the coming year, anchored on sincerity, trust, and mutual respect.” He also wished “lasting peace” to “the friendly people of Iran.”

Addressing Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, the Armenian prime minister similarly wished that the New Year bring “lasting peace and prosperity to friendly Iran,” and affirmed that he is “confident that the relations between our countries will continue to develop in the coming year for the benefit of our friendly peoples.”

Pashinian’s Nowruz greetings mark the third time Pashinian has sent messages to Iran’s leadership since the start of the regional conflict on February 28. On March 2, he offered condolences to the Iranian president “on the casualties among the Iranian leadership and citizens,” including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the conflict. On March 9, Pashinian congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on succeeding his late father as Iran’s supreme leader.

Officials in Armenia have reacted cautiously to the continuing war that could have far-reaching ramifications for the South Caucasus nation’s security. Yerevan has emphasized diplomacy as a solution to the conflict.

Pashinian has been accused by his domestic critics of ignoring potential security fallout from the war and focusing on his reelection campaign instead. He has dismissed these concerns, noting that “all necessary measures have been put in place long in advance” by his government.

Nevertheless, the Armenian prime minister acknowledged last week that the ongoing Iran war could delay the planned opening of a U.S.-administered transit corridor for Azerbaijan through Armenia.

Iran remains a key trading partner for Armenia and one of its two overland routes to international markets. Although the Armenian-Iranian border has largely remained open since the outbreak of hostilities, the conflict has reportedly caused a significant drop in cargo traffic between the two countries.