Former Official Rejects Pashinian’s ‘Failed’ Policy On Azerbaijan

Marukian insisted that Pashinian’s strategy of resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict has been a complete failure and will not bring peace as he elaborated on his decision to resign.

Marukian announced the resignation in a February 29 statement, citing “differences in our visions on a number of fundamental foreign policy issues.” He had worked as ambassador-at-large since March 2022.

In a weekend video posted on social media, the leader of the Bright Armenia Party complained that Pashinian’s administration keeps offering more concessions to Azerbaijan despite getting nothing in return. He pointed out that Yerevan stopped championing the Karabakh Armenians’ right to self-determination in 2022 in return for Western pledges to help protect their “rights and security.” Baku, he said, not only did not reciprocate that policy change but also launched a military offensive last September that restored Azerbaijani control over Karabakh and forced the region’s population to flee to Armenia.

“The idea that we will unilaterally show goodwill and Azerbaijan will appreciate that and will show goodwill too did not work, does not work and will not work,” added Marukian.

Armenian opposition leaders likewise say that Pashinian’s appeasement policy will not stop Azerbaijan from demanding further Armenian concessions and resorting to military action for that purpose.

Marukian also took issue with Pashinian’s calls for a new Armenian constitution reflecting the “new geopolitical environment” in the region. He essentially echoed opposition claims that the premier wants to scrap the current constitution under Azerbaijani pressure.

Analysts believe that Pashinian first and foremost wants to get rid of a preamble to the constitution that makes reference to a 1990 declaration of independence adopted by the republic’s first post-Communist parliament. The declaration in turn cites a 1989 unification act adopted by the legislative bodies of Soviet Armenia and the then Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast.

Vagharshak Hakobian, a parliament deputy from Pashinian’s Civil Contract party, dismissed Marukian’s explanations for his resignation. “Did he realize that there are differences [with the government] after being Nikol Pashinian’s subordinate for three years?” said Hakobian.

The pro-government lawmaker suggested that Marukian stepped down to prepare for Armenia’s next general elections due in 2026.

Bright Armenia used to be one of the country’s main opposition groups. Like other opposition leaders, Marukian blamed Pashinian for Armenia’s defeat in the 2020 war with Azerbaijan and demanded his resignation in the wake of it. He accepted the premier’s offer to become ambassador-at-large nine months after his party fared poorly in the 2021 snap elections, failing to win any seats in the Armenian parliament.