Մատչելիության հղումներ

Հայերեն English Русский
«Ազատության» բոլոր կայքերը
РУС ENG
ՈՒՂԻՂ
site logo site logo
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
ՀՐԱՏԱՊ
in English

Pashinian Hopes For Progress In Armenian-Azeri Talks

Greece - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinian speak after talks in Athens, February 27, 2024.
Greece - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinian speak after talks in Athens, February 27, 2024.

Just days after saying that Azerbaijan is “very likely” to invade Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian expressed hope on Tuesday that the foreign ministers of the two states will make progress at their upcoming talks in Berlin.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan complained, meanwhile, about the “continuous bellicose rhetoric and military escalation provoked by Azerbaijan” as he addressed the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He accused Baku of making “new territorial claims” to Armenia.

Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov are scheduled to meet in the German capital on Wednesday and Thursday for further discussions on an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

“We should hope that progress will be made during that meeting,” Pashinian said during a visit to Greece. He said he briefed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on “outstanding issues” in the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process.

In an interview with the France 24 TV channel aired last Friday, Pashinian said Azerbaijan remains reluctant to recognize Armenia’s borders “without ambiguity” and is planning military aggression against his country. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejected the claim as “absolutely baseless.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday that Yerevan has no choice but to accept his terms of a peace deal discussed by the two sides.

Aliyev and Pashinian met in Munich on February 17 for talks hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The latter said they “agreed to resolve open issues without new violence.”

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG