Pashinian Hopes For Progress In Armenian-Azeri Talks

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan complained, meanwhile, about the “continuous bellicose rhetoric and military escalation provoked by Azerbaijan” as he addressed the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He accused Baku of making “new territorial claims” to Armenia.

Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov are scheduled to meet in the German capital on Wednesday and Thursday for further discussions on an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

“We should hope that progress will be made during that meeting,” Pashinian said during a visit to Greece. He said he briefed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on “outstanding issues” in the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process.

In an interview with the France 24 TV channel aired last Friday, Pashinian said Azerbaijan remains reluctant to recognize Armenia’s borders “without ambiguity” and is planning military aggression against his country. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejected the claim as “absolutely baseless.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday that Yerevan has no choice but to accept his terms of a peace deal discussed by the two sides.

Aliyev and Pashinian met in Munich on February 17 for talks hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The latter said they “agreed to resolve open issues without new violence.”