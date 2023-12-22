Russia, Armenia Still Allies, Says Envoy

“We believe that the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia remain partners and strategic allies, united by common interests, a common history and similar views on international problem, and that this alliance corresponds to the fundamental interests of both participants,” Kopyrkin told the official TASS news agency.

“Of course, it cannot be denied that there are certain differences in our bilateral and multilateral agenda,” he said. “Both the Russian and Armenian sides are ready to discuss any contentious topics frankly and in a constructive atmosphere, as befits allies.”

Russian-Armenian relations have steadily deteriorated since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh mainly because of what Yerevan sees as Moscow’s failure to honor its security commitments. The trend accelerated shortly before Azerbaijan’s September 19-20 offensive in Karabakh that was not prevented or thwarted by Russian peacekeepers stationed there.

The Russian Foreign Ministry deplored “a series of unfriendly steps” taken by the Armenian government earlier in September. It subsequently accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian of systematically “destroying” bilateral ties.

Pashinian and other Armenian leaders boycotted high-level meetings held this fall within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and other Russian-led alliances of ex-Soviet states. So far they have announced no plans to end Armenia’s membership in those organizations.

Earlier this week, Pashinian again accused the CSTO of giving his country “zero” support in the conflict with Azerbaijan. Another Armenian official elaborated on December 4 on the premier’s assertions that Moscow has failed to deliver more weapons to Armenia despite bilateral defense contracts signed in the last two years. The contracts are worth $400 million, he said.

Kopyrkin acknowledged “issues” in the implementation of those contracts. He implied that Russian defense companies have not fulfilled their contractual obligations on time because of having to manufacture more weapons and other military equipment for the Russian military.

“But these are working issues that are resolved in the dialogue between relevant agencies of Russia and Armenia,” said the envoy.

Kopyrkin added in this regard that the two sides are now “discussing new agreements in the field of military-technical cooperation.” He did not elaborate.

Russia has long been Armenia’s principal supplier of weapons and ammunition. Yerevan is now increasingly looking for other arms suppliers. Since September 2022 it has reportedly signed a number of defense contracts with India worth hundreds of millions of dollars. In October this year, it also signed two arms deals with France.