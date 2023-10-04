Aliyev Cancels Planned Talks With Pashinian

Aliyev and Pashinian were expected to be joined there by European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The five leaders already met in this format in Moldova on June 1.

The Azerbaijani APA news agency reported on Wednesday that Aliyev accused the European leaders of pro-Armenian bias and demanded that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also join the talks. France, Germany and other parties rejected the demand, it said, citing official Baku. Diplomatic sources confirmed to RFE/RL that Aliyev and Erdogan will not fly to Granada.

The last-minute cancellation follows upbeat statements made by Armenian and Azerbaijani officials on prospects for an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty in the wake of Baku’s September 19-20 military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonian said on September 24 that the two sides are now “very close” to signing the deal.

The secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigorian, and Aliyev’s top foreign policy aide, Hikmet Hajiyev, as well as diplomatic advisers to Michel, Macron and Scholz met in Brussels on September 26 to prepare for the Granada summit. Haiyev said afterwards that the “quite constructive” meeting increased chances of the peace accord.