Russia Rejects Growing Armenian Criticism

In a weekend address to the nation, Pashinian held the Russians responsible for the exodus of Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian population resulting from last week’s Azerbaijani military offensive. He also declared that the military alliance with Russia and membership in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are not enough to ensure Armenia’s national security.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Pashinian’s claims echoed by his political allies and other Armenian officials “do not correspond to reality” and cause further damage to Russian-Armenian relations. Moscow will respond to them “in detail” soon, she told Russian television.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov “categorically” disagreed with Pashinian’s criticism of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh. “The Russian peacekeepers show real heroism in performing their duties according to their mandate,” he said.

Peskov also said that Moscow still regards Yerevan as an ally and will continue its “dialogue” with Pashinian.

The Armenian premier on Sunday stopped short of announcing his country’s impending exit from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) or other Russian-led blocs. He said Yerevan will continue to reform the Armenian army and seek to formalize Armenian-Azerbaijani understandings brokered by the European Union.

Sargis Khandanian, the chairman of the Armenian parliament committee on foreign relations, was also vague on this score when he spoke to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on Monday. He said only that the Armenian government will “think and figure out how to reinforce our security mechanisms.”

“We cannot talk about a specific [alternative] security system at this point because it’s a complex and long process,” Khandanian said when asked about geopolitical alternatives considered by Yerevan.

The pro-government lawmaker also echoed Pashinian’s implicit allegations that Moscow is fomenting ongoing protests in Yerevan organized by Armenian opposition groups in a bid to topple him. He said anti-Pashinian statements by Russian politicians and commentators constitute “interference in Armenia’s internal affairs.”

Russian-Armenian relations already worsened significantly in the run-up to the Azerbaijani offensive in Karabakh launched on September 19. Pashinian declared that Armenia’s long-standing reliance on Russia has proved a “strategic mistake.” The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Armenia’s ambassador on September 8 to protest against this and other “unfriendly steps” taken by Yerevan.