U.S. Tells Azerbaijan To Stop Offensive In Karabakh

“The United States is deeply concerned by Azerbaijan’s military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on Azerbaijan to cease these actions immediately,” he said in a statement. “These actions are worsening an already dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and undermine prospects for peace.”

“As we have previously made clear to Azerbaijan, the use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable and runs counter to efforts to create conditions for a just and dignified peace in the region,” added Blinken, who spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian by phone earlier in the day.

Similar statements were also made by France, Germany and the European Union. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Baku must “immediately stop the attacks and return to diplomacy.”

Pashinian also phoned French President Emmanuel Macron. According to an Armenian government statement, Macron told him that Paris will initiate an emergency session of the UN Security Council on the situation in Karabakh. The Russian TASS news agency afterwards cited an unnamed UN source as saying that the session will take place on Thursday.