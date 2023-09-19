Heavy Fighting Reported In Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that its troops are taking “counterterrorism measures” against Karabakh Armenian forces in order to restore the Azerbaijani “constitutional order” in Karabakh.

“On September 19, at around 1 p.m., the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the entire Line of Contact by launching rocket artillery attacks,” read a statement released by Karabakh’s Defense Army.

“The sound of explosions can be heard in Stepanakert right now,” a local journalist, Marut Vanian, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service. “Screaming children, their parents went down to basements for cover.”

“Heavy artillery is working nonstop,” he said.

Karabakh officials confirmed the shelling.

“The whole Stepanakert is shelled from all directions,” said Metakse Hakobian, a local parliamentarian. “Parents and children have lost each other. The situation is terrible. People have no fuel to look for their kids.”

An Armenian opposition lawmaker, Tigran Abrahamian, said that the Azerbaijani army is targeting Karabakh’s military installations.

“It’s not yet clear whether civilian facilities are also being targeted,” Abrahamian wrote on Facebook.

Abrahamian said later in the afternoon that Karabakh forces are engaged in “heavy combat” with the Azerbaijani army at various sections of the Karabakh “line of contact.” “At a number of sections the enemy’s advance was stopped by intensive gunfire.” He said.

Baku claimed earlier in the day that six Azerbaijanis were killed in an Azerbaijani-controlled part of Karabakh after hitting landmines planted by Karabakh forces. It did not identify the victims. The authorities in Stepanakert strongly denied the claims.

Shortly afterwards, fighting reportedly broke out in Karabakh’s eastern Askeran district, with the Karabakh army saying that Azerbaijani troops opened mortar fire at its positions in the area.

Russia and its peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh did not immediately react to what appeared to be the worst fighting in and around Karabakh since the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war stopped by a Russian-brokered ceasefire. Baku said that it informed the peacekeepers about its offensive.