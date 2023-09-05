Armenia Sends First Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

The sources that did not want to be identified said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s wife, Anna Hakobian, will personally hand over the aid to the Ukrainian side when she flies to Kyiv to attend the annual Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen that will be held there on Wednesday.

The information was not immediately confirmed by Pashinian’s office or the Armenian Foreign Ministry. The volume and other details of the reported aid allocated by Yerevan were also not known.

The Kyiv summit has been held since 2021 at the initiative of Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska. A partial list of its participants released by the organizers on Tuesday morning did not include Pashinian’s wife.

Her reported trip to Ukraine will come amid Armenia’s deepening rift with Russia, its traditional ally increasingly criticized by Pashinian and other Armenian leaders for what they see as a lack of Russian support in the conflict with Azerbaijan.

Armenia has so far been careful not to openly condemn Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine launched in February 2022. Even so, Pashinian stated in May this year that his country is “not Russia’s ally in the war with Ukraine.” Moscow said it “took note” of the statement.

Ukraine’s current and former governments have repeatedly voiced support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.