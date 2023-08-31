U.S. ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Worsening Conditions In Karabakh

“We are deeply concerned about deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the continued blockage of food, medicine, and other goods essential to a dignified existence,” Matthew Miller, the U.S. State Department spokesman, said in a statement.

“The United States has worked continuously with the sides over the past several weeks to allow humanitarian assistance to reach the population of Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said. “We reiterate our call to immediately re-open the Lachin corridor to humanitarian, commercial, and passenger traffic.

“Further, officials from Baku and representatives from Stepanakert should convene without delay to agree on the means of transporting critical provisions to the men, women, and children of Nagorno-Karabakh – including additional supply routes – and resume discussions on all outstanding issues. Basic humanitarian assistance should never be held hostage to political disagreements.”

Miller’s statement came as Karabakh residents struggled with worsening shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities nearly nine months after Azerbaijan blocked the Lachin corridor. The Armenian-populated region was reportedly running out of bread, which became its main staple food after Baku tightened the blockade in mid-June. Nevertheless, the Karabakh Armenians remain strongly opposed an alternative, Azerbaijani-controlled supply line for Karabakh demanded by Baku.

Dozens of them continued to block on Thursday a road leading to the Azerbaijani town of Aghdam to prevent two Azerbaijani trucks loaded with 40 tons of flour from entering Karabakh. They as well as the authorities in Stepanakert believe that the proposed aid is a publicity stunt aimed at legitimizing the blockade and helping Azerbaijan regain full control over Karabakh.

Washington has repeatedly called for an end to the blockade. Baku has dismissed such appeals. Azerbaijani officials say that renewed relief supplies through the Lachin corridor are conditional on the Karabakh Armenians agreeing to the Aghdam route.