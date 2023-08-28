Another Karabakh Man Arrested By Azerbaijan

A Karabakh government statement said the 22-year-old Alen Sargsian was “kidnapped” at the Azerbaijani checkpoint blocking the corridor as he was escorted by Russian peacekeepers along with other Karabakh civilians. Sargsian headed to Armenia to “continue his studies,” it said, adding that the reasons for the young man’s arrest are not yet known.

“Azerbaijan is continuing its genocidal policy towards the people of Artsakh, once again violating international humanitarian law,” charged the statement.

The Azerbaijani authorities did not immediately comment on the arrest.

Another Karabakh Armenian man, Vagif Khachatian, was arrested at the Azerbaijani checkpoint in late July while being evacuated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Armenia. The 68-year-old was taken Baku to stand trial on charges of killing and deporting Karabakh’s ethnic Azerbaijani residents in December 1991, at the start of the first Armenian-Azerbaijani war.

Krabakh’s leadership rejected the “false” accusations and demanded Khachatrian’s immediate release. The Armenian Foreign Ministry likewise condemned Khachatrian’s arrest as a “blatant violation of international humanitarian law” and “war crime.”

Khachatrian is the first Karabakh patient arrested by the Azerbaijani authorities during regular medical evacuations organized by the ICRC after Baku halted last December commercial traffic through the only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia.

Last week, Baku also allowed other categories of Karabakh’s population, notably university students and holders of Russian passports, to travel to Armenia. They are escorted by Russian peacekeepers.