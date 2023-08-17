Armenian PM Makes First Trip To Syunik By Plane

The Prime Minister’s Office said Pashinian traveled to Kapan on board a small passenger plane ahead of the start of regular flights between Yerevan and this Syunik town next week.

It said that on the trip Pashinian was accompanied by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosian.

Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasian, Kapan Mayor Gevorg Parsian and other officials reportedly welcomed the prime minister at Kapan’s recently renovated airport.

A video posted by the Prime Minister’s Office showed Pashinian touring the airport to inspect its conditions.

According to the report, a demonstration Yerevan-Kapan flight will take place on August 19 on the occasion of Kapan’s day, after which regular flights will be scheduled beginning next week.

The first test passenger flight from Yerevan to Kapan was operated in late April to become the first such flight since the 1990s, barring one private flight made in 2017.

The Civil Aviation Committee said then an Armenia-registered L-410 passenger plane (made in the Czech Republic) designed for 19 passengers successfully landed at Kapan’s Syunik Airport after a 48-minute flight from Yerevan’s International Zvartnots Airport. It described that flight as a “truly historic” event.

Kapan is situated some 190 kilometers to the southeast of capital Yerevan not far from the border with Azerbaijan. The runway of its airport stretches along the border and at one point is situated less than a hundred meters from it.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Tensions along their restive border have persisted despite a Russia-brokered ceasefire that stopped a deadly six-week Armenian-Azerbaijani war in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020.