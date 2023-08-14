Մատչելիության հղումներ

11 Killed In Minibus-Truck Collision In Armenia

Armenia - Firefighters are working on the scene of a major motor vehicle collision on the Yerevan-Gyumri highway, August 14, 2023.

At least 11 people were killed and six other injured in an overnight collision of a passenger minibus and a truck in Armenia.

The Rescue Service of Armenia’s Interior Ministry said the collision occurred on the 90th kilometer of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway just after midnight on August 14.

It said a Volkswagen van carrying passengers collided with a ZIL truck on the section near the village of Lanjik.

Six people injured in the crash were hospitalized in Gyumri, a local medical center said, adding that one patient was later transferred to a hospital in Yerevan.

Investigators were reportedly working on the scene early on Monday to establish the circumstances of the traffic collision.

No other information was reported immediately.

