Heat Wave Hits Armenian Capital, Ararat Valley

According to a weather forecast, low-lying areas of Yerevan and the rest of the Ararat Valley in which they are situated as well as foothills of Armenia’s southern Syunik province will see air temperatures of up to 42 degrees Celsius in the period from August 10 to 14.

Meteorologists say the heat wave is coming from the Arabian Peninsula and will also bring in its wake higher-than-usual levels of ultraviolet radiation.

Health experts, meanwhile, advise staying hydrated and avoiding being in the sun during the day.

“We recommend reducing caffeine-containing drinks and beverages, both hot and cold, as much as possible, because even though they have a short-term refreshing effect, they exhaust the body, and sugar-containing drinks make them heavier and dehydrated,” said Nune Bakunts, deputy director of the National Disease Prevention Center.

She also recommends that people stay in the shade as much as possible whenever it is absolutely necessary to be outside during the day and that they wear a hat and sunglasses. According to the specialist, oily and hard-to-digest foods should also be avoided or at least consumed during the coolest hours of the day, while preference should be given to vegetables and easy-to-digest food taken in small portions.

Emergency services, meanwhile, warn that risks of fires also increase due to high air temperatures and a prolonged period of dry weather. They caution against starting fires in forests or throwing away burning matches or cigarettes.

According to weather forecasts, air temperatures in Yerevan and the rest of Armenia will go down a little after August 14 but are likely to stay relatively high for the rest of the month.