U.S. Envoy Clarifies Karabakh Remarks

Kvien responded to an uproar caused by her interview with Armenian Public Television aired on Monday. In particular, she told the state-run broadcaster that Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian population could live safely under Azerbaijani rule.

Armenian opposition figures as well as Karabakh’s leadership criticized the remarks. The Karabakh foreign ministry said on Wednesday the United States should refrain from “appeasing the aggressor” keen to commit “ethnic cleansing” in Karabakh. It also said that the U.S. and other mediating powers “must not predetermine the outcome” of the ongoing peace talks in the first place.

“The United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Kvien said in written comments to the Armenpress news agency.

“The question of the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh is central to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ultimately ensuring that this population can feel secure in their homes and have their rights protected is the only way to guarantee a lasting settlement to a conflict that has lasted too long and cost too many lives,” added the diplomat.

Kvien did not say whether she believes Azerbaijan can ensure that if it regains full control of Karabakh.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has pledged to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over the Armenian-populated region through a bilateral peace treaty. The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers discussed the treaty in great detail during two rounds of marathon talks hosted by Washington in early May and late June. Pashinian praised the U.S. peace efforts earlier this week.