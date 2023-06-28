Four Karabakh Soldiers Killed In ‘Azeri Shelling’

It said that the positions located in Karabakh’s Martakert and Martuni districts were struck by artillery systems as well as combat drones. The situation in these and other sections of the “line of contact” was “relatively stable” as of 7 a.m. local time, according to the Karabakh Defense Army.

On Tuesday evening, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry accused Karabakh Armenian forces of wounding an Azerbaijani soldier and said it is taking retaliatory measures. The authorities in Stepanakert were quick to deny that. They said Baku used the “false” claims as an “information basis” for the overnight shelling, which was one of the deadliest ceasefire violations reported from Karabakh since the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war.

Tensions along the Karabakh “line of contact” and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have increased significantly over the past month, with the conflicting sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire on a virtually daily basis. The Armenian government said earlier this month that Baku may be gearing up for another attack on Karabakh.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov threatened the Karabakh Armenians with fresh military action in televised remarks aired on Monday. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in late May that they must dissolve their government bodies and unconditionally accept Azerbaijani rule.