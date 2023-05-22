Pashinian Confirms Readiness To Accept Azeri Control Of Karabakh

“If we and Azerbaijan correctly understand each other, Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s 86,600-square-kilometer territorial integrity, assuming that Azerbaijan recognizes Armenia’s 29,800-square-kilometer territory,” Pashinian said, repeating statements made following his May 14 meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The 86,600 square kilometers include Nagorno-Karabakh,” he told a news conference. “But it must also be noted that we are saying the issue of the rights and security of Karabakh’s Armenians must be discussed in a Baku-Stepanakert format.”

Pashinian again stressed the need for the “creation of international mechanisms” for such talks between the Azerbaijani government and Karabakh’s leadership. Yerevan, he explained, is specifically seeking international guarantees against “ethnic cleansing” in the Armenian-populated region which he said is planned by Baku.

While expressing readiness for dialogue with Baku, the authorities in Stepanakert have repeatedly rejected any settlement that would restore Azerbaijani control over Karabakh.

In a joint statement with Armenia’s leading opposition groups issued last week, the five political parties represented in the Karabakh parliament warned Pashinian against formally recognizing Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan. They said that such a deal would be “devoid of legal basis.”

Despite this warning, Pashinian made clear that he hopes to sign the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty “as soon as possible.” He said that Yerevan presented Baku with fresh proposals regarding the remaining sticking points after marathon talks held by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers outside Washington earlier in May.

“We are now waiting for their reaction,” added the Armenian premier. He did not disclose those proposals.

Pashinian and Aliyev are scheduled to meet again in Moscow on Thursday. They will hold on June 1 another meeting in Moldova which will be attended by European Union chief Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.