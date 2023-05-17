Armenian Soldier Killed In Fresh Borer Clash

He died on his way to a hospital in Armenia’s eastern Gegharkunik province. The ministry said Azerbaijani forces also opened fire at an ambulance that evacuated the soldier, wounding a paramedic.

According to a ministry statement, the incident, denied by the Azerbaijani military, happened near the Armenian border village of Sotk. The area was the scene of deadly fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces last Thursday and Friday which reportedly involved artillery and combat drones.

The United States expressed serious concern at those clashes, urging both sides to withdraw troops from their long border.

The latest ceasefire violation at that border section was reported three days after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made progress during peace talks in Brussels mediated by the European Union.

Baku seemed satisfied with the outcome of the latest Armenian-Azerbaijani summit. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized “Armenia’s acceptance of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territorial integrity.”