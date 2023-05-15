Kremlin Upbeat On Russian-Armenian Ties

Peskov described bilateral ties as “advanced partnership” and a “special relationship that has deep historical roots.”

“We are convinced that they also have a bright future,” he told Russian state television.

“Of course, there are certain sensitive points,” he added without elaborating.

Russian-Armenian relations deteriorated in the last several months mainly because of what Yerevan sees as lack of Russian support in the conflict with Azerbaijan.

In an interview with the Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta published on Sunday, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigorian, accused Russia of not honoring security obligations to Armenia enshrined in bilateral and multilateral treaties.

Moscow is also not supplying Yerevan with weapons despite several defense contracts signed by the two sides, he said without going into details. The Armenian military has to look for alternative sources of arms supplies because “we are not receiving what we ordered from Russia and what we paid for,” added Grigorian.

The rift between the two nations deepened further in March after Armenia’s Constitutional Court gave the green light for parliamentary ratification of the International Criminal Court’s founding treaty. The ruling followed an arrest warrant issued by the ICC for Russian President Vladimir Putin over war crimes allegedly committed by Russia in Ukraine.

Moscow warned that recognition of The Hague tribunal’s jurisdiction would have “extremely negative” consequences for Russian-Armenian relations. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s government appears to have refrained from sending the treaty to the Armenian parliament for ratification.

Pashinian was among the leaders of several ex-Soviet states who joined Putin in attending the May 9 military parade in Moscow that marked the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Peskov said afterwards that Putin and Pashinian held a separate meeting during the celebrations.