U.S. Calls For Armenian, Azeri Troop Disengagement

A U.S. State Department spokesman, Vedant Patel, said late on Thursday that the violence “undermines the progress made” by the two sides during recent peace talks, notably last week’s meetings between their foreign ministers held outside Washington.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev are scheduled meet to Brussels this Sunday in a bid to build on that progress.

“We call on the leaders of both of these countries that when they convene in Brussels on [May] 14th to a – that these two parties agree to distance their forces along the border, as discussed by Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken during their participation of these negotiations that we hosted here in Washington, D.C., at the beginning of May,” Patel told a news briefing.

Pashinian accused Baku of trying to derail the peace process shortly after the fighting involving artillery fire erupted near the Armenian border village of Sotk on Thursday morning, leaving one Azerbaijani soldier dead and four Armenian servicemen wounded.

Each side accused the other of shelling its military positions in the mountainous area. The intensity of the clashes decreased in the following hours, and no major truce violations were reported on the night from Thursday to Friday.

The Defense Ministry in Yerevan said that two more Armenian soldiers were wounded on Friday morning in an Azerbaijani drone attack on their position outside Sotk. It said that the situation at that section of the volatile border was “relatively stable” in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The Armenian government has consistently advocated the idea of troop disengagement, also backed by the European Union, for the last two years. Baku does not support it.