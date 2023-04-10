Մատչելիության հղումներ

Woman Arrested For Throwing Umbrella At Pashinian

Armenia - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian visits Vayots Dzor province, April 10, 2023.

Police in Armenia arrested a woman on Monday moments after she threw her umbrella at Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian during his visit to southeastern Vayots Dzor province.

The incident happened as Pashinian visited the village of Malishka and spoke to local officials and ordinary residents.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee said that the unidentified woman approached Pashinian and attacked him “in order to interfere with the legitimate official activities of the prime minister.” It said nothing about her motives.

In a statement, the law-enforcement agency added that “criminal proceedings” will likely be launched against her.

According to Armenian media outlets, the woman and her family are former residents of the town of Lachin which was handed back to Azerbaijan last summer following a change in the route of the land corridor connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.am quoted the Mailshka mayor, Garik Nazarian, as saying that the family rents a house in his village, one of the largest in the country.

The arrested woman’s husband told Aravot.am that the family’s housing issues is not what drove her to throw the umbrella at Pashinian. “I don’t have time to talk right now, but I’ll definitely talk later,” he said.

