Russia Signals Ban On Dairy Imports From Armenia

The Russian government’s Rosselkhoznadzor agriculture watchdog first warned of such a measure on Tuesday, saying that Armenian dairy companies use Iranian milk and other raw materials banned in Russia. It said that Russia risks importing “low-quality and unsafe products” also because of a lack of “proper oversight” of those companies’ operations by relevant Armenian authorities.

Rosselkhoznadzor reported on Friday its ensuing negotiations with Armenia’s Food Safety Inspectorate yielded “unsatisfactory results.” It said it has therefore asked the Armenian state veterinary service to suspend from April 5 mandatory safety certifications of all dairy products exported to Russia.

The Armenian government did not immediately comment on the move.

A spokeswoman the Food Safety Inspectorate insisted on Wednesday that the Iranian raw materials are safe for consumption. She also told RFE/RL’s Armenian that Rosselkhoznadzor’s inspection of some Armenian dairy firms conducted last week did not detect “any problem threatening people’s lives and health.”

The Russian watchdog issued its first warning four days Armenia’s Constitutional Court gave the green light for parliamentary ratification of the International Criminal Court’s founding treaty. The ruling in turn came one week after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over war crimes allegedly committed by Russia in Ukraine.

Moscow warned on Monday that recognition of The Hague tribunal’s jurisdiction would have “extremely negative” consequences for Russian-Armenian relations.

The Armenian government has still not publicly reacted to the stern warning. Still, two pro-government lawmakers stated earlier this week that Yerevan should not be afraid of pledging to arrest Putin if he visits the South Caucasus country.

Russian-Armenian relations have soured lately due to what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s administration sees as a lack of Russian support for Armenia in the conflict with Azerbaijan.

Dairy products make up a small share of Armenia’s exports to Russia. The Russian market is far more important for Armenian exporters of fresh fruits and vegetables, processed foods and alcoholic drinks.

Armenian exports to Russia nearly tripled to $2.4 billion last year as a consequence of Western economic sanctions against Moscow. The soaring trade with and other cash flows from Russia are the main reason why the Armenian economy grew by 12.6 percent last year.