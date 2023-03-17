Russia Laughs Off Pashinian’s Comments On Karabakh, CSTO

Pashinian declared on Thursday Russia took on the role of the guarantor of Karabakh’s security when it deployed Russian peacekeeping forces there following the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war. He said that if the peacekeepers are unable to protect the Karabakh Armenians against Azerbaijani military attacks Moscow should ask the UN Security Council to “activate additional international mechanisms” in Karabakh and the Lachin corridor.

“This can be evaluated with one word: a miraculous ride,” Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, told reporters when asked to comment on Pashinian’s statement.

“That phrase is so inexplicable that I’m not going to explain it. This is some incredible equilibristics, you know,” she said, grinning and shrugging her shoulders.

Zakharova also disputed Pashinian’s claim about the Russian security guarantee for Karabakh, implying that it is at odds with the terms of the Russian-brokered ceasefire that stopped the 20202 war.

“The Russian peacekeepers are doing everything they can to prevent an escalation and to stabilize the situation on the ground in their zone of responsibility,” she said.

“We regard the statements of the Armenian leadership as a continuation of the line adopted at the October 2022 [Armenian-Azerbaijani] summit in Prague held under aegis of the European Union. So we leave on the conscience of the Armenian side, I mean the leadership of Armenia, the attempts to lay responsibility for the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh on third countries,” added Zakharova.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that Pashinian effectively recognized Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh in a joint statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron and EU chief Charles Michel issued after that summit. Lavrov said the Armenian leader thus all but precluded a different peace deal favored by Moscow. It would indefinitely delay an agreement on Karabakh’s status.

Zakharova declined to clarify what Russia will do if Azerbaijani launches a military offensive to try to regain full control over Karabakh.

Her scathing reaction underlined growing friction between Russia and Armenia. Armenian leaders have repeatedly complained about what they see as a lack of Russian support in the conflict with Azerbaijan. They have accused the Russians of doing little to get Baku to lift its three-month blockade of Karabakh’s sole land link with Armenia.

Yerevan is also unhappy with the Collective Treaty Organization (CSTO), raising questions about its continued membership in the Russian-led military alliance. Pashinian claimed on Tuesday that it is the CSTO that could “leave Armenia.”

Zakharova laughed off that remark as well, saying that she has trouble understanding its meaning.