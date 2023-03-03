Baku Accused Of Ignoring UN Court Order On Karabakh Corridor

In a “provisional measure” requested by Yerevan, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) acknowledged on February 22 that the land link was “disrupted” by Azerbaijani protesters more than two months ago. It said Baku should “take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.”

The Azerbaijani government afterwards stood by its claims that traffic through the lifeline road was never blocked.

“Unfortunately, despite the decision made by the International Court of Justice, Azerbaijan has still not reopened the Lachin corridor,” Pashinian told members of the German parliament’s foreign relations committee during a visit to Berlin.

“I think that this is a situation that needs to be discussed at the international level because it is unacceptable to leave the decision of the ICJ without reaction amid the continuing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said. “An international response is imperative.”

On Thursday, the Vienna-based Permanent Council of the Organization Security and Cooperation in Europe discussed the matter at a meeting initiated by Armenia. Armen Papikian, the Armenian ambassador to the OSCE, accused Baku of showing “contempt” for the ICJ order.

Papikian’s U.S. opposite number, Michael Carpenter, welcomed the order and reiterated Washington’s calls for the lifting of the Azerbaijani blockade.

“Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken raised this in his engagement with Prime Minister Pashinian and with President Aliyev in Munich on February 18,” Carpenter said during the Permanent Council meeting. “The Secretary underscored the need for free and open commercial and private transit through the Lachin Corridor, and we reiterate that today.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called on Azerbaijan to comply with the UN court’s decision.