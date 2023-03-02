Armenia Backs India’s Bid For Permanent UN Security Council Seat

“Armenia appreciates India's balanced and stabilizing stance in these times of global upheaval,” deputy parliament speaker Hakob Arshakian said during a panel discussion on Indian-Armenian relations held as part of an international security conference in New Delhi.

Arshakian described India as a “major pillar of regional and international stability.” The world’s largest democracy is right to aspire to a larger role in global affairs, he said.

India’s arch-foe Pakistan strongly supported Azerbaijan during the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war over Nagorno-Karabakh. It has for decades refused to establish diplomatic ties with Yerevan.

By contrast, India has backed Karabakh peace efforts spearheaded by the United States, Russia and France. Its relationship with Armenia has become even more cordial since the 2020 war. The Indian and Armenian foreign ministers met regularly in 2021 and 2022.

New Delhi has effectively sided Armenia with in its ongoing border disputes with Azerbaijan. It has also expressed serious concern over the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor.

In September, the Armenian military reportedly signed contracts for the purchase of $245 million worth of Indian multiple-launch rocket systems, anti-tank rockets and ammunition. Defense Minister Suren Papikian explored the possibility of more such deals during a subsequent visit to India.

Arshakian praised the Indian government’s position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani government.

“The last three years have been marked by a tremendous development trend in our relations,” he said.

The official, who is a senior member of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s party, also hailed growing commercial ties between the two countries. Indian-Armenian trade rose from $216 million in 2021 to over $315 million in January-November 2022, he said.